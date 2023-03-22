Nick Cannon says Mariah Carey is ‘the love of his life’

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey still have a great relationship. The pair, who married in 2008, divorced in 2016, and had a set of twins, are still friends.

In a new interview, Cannon talked about how special Carey and how she still is “the love of his life.”

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that,” he said in an interview with The Shade Room. “Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Cannon also praised Carey’s capacity for happiness and hard work. “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space,’” he said. “When I found out about how remarkable she was… that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Cannon and Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in the year 2011. Cannon is now a father of 12, having his kids from different women. While speaking with The Breakfast Club, Cannon explained that he had so many children because they made him happy and appreciative of life.

“The beauty of fatherhood, man,” he said. “When you really talk about the essence of living in... as a father, too. I’ve learned so much just from my children and it’s so amazing. And I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. Like you get to relive every time.”