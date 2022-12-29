Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child with Alyssa Scott, one month after his 11th

Congratulations are in order again for Nick Cannon, who welcomed his 12th child with Alyssa Scott on December 14th. It’s a special moment for the new parents, who lost their first child, Zen, at just 5 months old from brain cancer.

Scott made the announcement Thursday, taking Instagram users right into the delivery room, with a video showing the moment their daughter Halo Marie was delivered. It also honored their late son.

“Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote in the caption, “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine,” she continued.

The news comes a month after Nick welcomed his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa, with who he shares twins Zion and Zillion.