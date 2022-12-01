Christmas with Mariah Carey: This is how you can enjoy cocktails with the singer at her NYC apartment

Have you ever dreamed of spending Christmas with Mariah Carey? Well, this is your chance. Now that the iconic singer is giving fans the opportunity to enjoy a cocktail or two with her, at her New York City penthouse, just in time for the holidays.

Mariah is currently partnering with Booking for a special collaboration, offering two lucky fans the chance to win ‘Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience,’ which includes a three-night stay at none other than The Plaza Hotel, and a one-of-a-kind experience curated by the musician herself.

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” the hitmaker shared.

She continued, “For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel.”

The big prize will be available this December, and many online users are already thrilled to have the opportunity to win and travel between 16 and 19 of the month. Starting December 14, you can enter booking for a chance to travel to New York City to meet Mariah.