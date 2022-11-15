Mariah Carey wants you to find your happy place with her new holiday bath and body collections

The Queen of Christmas has done it again! Mariah Carey, in partnership with Find Your Happy Place, has launched three limited-edition bath and body collections available exclusively at Walmart with a range of experiential product formats, including 3-wick candle, bath gel, bath bomb, hand cream, hand wash, body lotion, and body mist.

The best part is that all of them are less than $10, which makes the collection perfect for gift sets and stocking stuffers!

Find Your Happy Place is a brand that aims to help everyone find their happy place amidst everyday stress. Although the Holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, they can also be the busiest!

Therefore they bottled up happy places inspired by Mariah’s favorite season – with blends of quintessential holiday fragrances like candy canes, nutmeg, balsam, and sugared snow that will remind you of merry moments and inspire you to create many more.

If you pay special attention to everything you put on your body and want your loved ones to do the same, you will be glad to know that Find Your Happy Place is sulfate and paraben free, plus contain a 3x blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, and vitamin E.

Find below the Mariah Carey Holiday Bath and Body collections

Cozy in Cashmere wraps you in notes of warm vanilla, whipped cream, sandalwood, and cashmere musk – it’s like waking up to the world covered in fluffy pillows of white snow. Curled warm in your favorite cashmere blanket, enchanted by the snowflakes as they swirl outside the frosted windows.

