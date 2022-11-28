Emotional tributes: Mariah Carey, John Leguizamo and more honor the legacy of late singer Irene Cara

Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz are sharing emotional tributes, following the death of singer-songwriter Irene Cara at 63. Following the announcement, Mariah shared how much she meant to her, after the star played Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical ‘Fame.’

“I put on the original Fame in honor of the late great Irene Cara. Such an inspiration to so many, especially me. Her beauty and talent is awe-inspiring in this movie. Rest in peace, dear angel,” she wrote.

Cara was also known for co-writing and performing the iconic 1983 ‘Flashdance,’ and for receiving an Academy Award and Grammy Award. The acclaimed artist was an inspiration for many musicians, including Lenny Kravitz.

Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/7cpCUY1aI1 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 26, 2022

“Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart,” Kravitz stated.

John Leguizamo commented on the importance of her career and her incredible achievements. “She was one of the reasons I am here today! She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power!” he wrote.

Viola Davis went on to post a video from one of her performances, and a series of photos celebrating her successful life. “She was EVERYTHING to me!!! When Fame came out, it shifted all who dreamed of being an artist. Irene Cara’s talent was mesmerizing! Her being a Black girl.....was the icing. She influenced an entire generation!! Gone waaayy too soon. RIP.....so grateful for your presence on this earth.”