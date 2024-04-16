Mariah Carey dazzles on first night of her Las Vegas residency

This weekend marked the beginning of Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas residency, titled “The Celebration of Mimi.” The residency, which consists of 16 shows, is in celebration of the upcoming 20th anniversary of her hit album “The Emancipation of Mimi.”

Although the singer has performed in Las Vegas before, the show features an amazing setlist that celebrates the best of her career in chronological order. Throughout the show, the singer reminisces about the most significant moments of her career.

Mariah’s looks during her show

The “Fantasy” singer changed outfits as she moved from one album or era to another. As her show progressed, she showcased Haute Couture looks by designers like Laura Basci, from whom she wore a little black dress with sparkling details that made her stand out against the backdrop.

Mariah Carey, who was previously in a relationship with Luis Miguel, also wore a long dress by Valdrini Sahiti. These designers have notably collaborated with Beyoncé on her “Renaissance Tour” wardrobe and with Oscar winner Da’vine Joy Randolph for an awards show after-party.

Without a doubt, her most striking outfit was a custom-made, golden, strapless dress by Sophie Couture, designed in a princess cut with a slit down the middle of the skirt. She complemented this dress with stockings adorned with appliqués, enhancing her spectacular appearance.

The process of selecting her Residency looks

When planning a residency, there is a focus on choosing the most glamorous outfits that will help the divas commanding the stage stand out throughout the season.

Mariah Carey is working with Wilfredo Rosado, her trusted stylist, to select all the outfits for her residency. It was also Rosado who dressed her for the most recent Grammy Awards ceremony, and of course, her Christmas performance last December, “Merry Christmas One and All”.

Her outfits change throughout the performance, each reflecting a significant hit from her career. Carey concludes her show by singing “We Belong Together” and “Fly Like a Bird,” wearing a dress adorned with mesh and Swarovski crystals. This romantic finale perfectly caps off the evening, making her show a must-see for your next trip to Las Vegas.