Mariah Carey stepped out in a bold, daring outfit that caught everyone’s attention at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old singer rocked a sultry Schiaparelli look that showcased her curves in a plunging corseted bodysuit. She also wore a sheer piece wrapped around that added an extra touch of drama to the already eye-catching ensemble.

Mariah’s champagne-hued satin bodysuit with boning had a sheer bronze tulle overlay straight off the Italian brand’s spring/summer 2023 runway. The fabric wrapped around her bust and gathered at the waist, twisting around to form a voluminous peplum at the side.

Mariah Carey’s daring Schiaparelli look showcases her curves in all the right places

She kept the bronze theme going with glittering brown pumps. She accessorized with a wraparound choker, enormous diamond drop earrings, a sparkling ear cuff, and two coordinating bracelets that added a touch of elegance to her overall look.

The Black Music Collective presented the event, and Mariah Carey’s bold and daring outfit was a fashion statement that made her stand out from the crowd. Her outfit was not only daring but also perfectly fitted and highlighted her curves in all the right places.

Carey’s outing comes after meeting with Kim Kardashian at the Malibu celebrity hot spot, Nobu. They were photographed leaving the three-hour dinner with Kim rocking a long yellow Adidas coat, and Carey in an all-black sheer look.

Kim brought her eldest daughter, North West, 10, who she shares with Ye, while Carey brought one-half of her twins, Monroe Cannon, 12, who she shares with Nick Cannon. They were also joined by Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie Teefey, 10, who is North’s good friend. The besties were evening wearing matching looks.