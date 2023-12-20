Mariah Carey rocks super expensive all-white ensemble while shopping in Aspen

Mariah Carey recently made her annual holiday trip with her family to the picturesque town of Aspen, Colorado. Known for her impeccable sense of style and fashion, Mariah didn’t disappoint this year, as she was spotted in a stunning all-white monochromatic ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a chic mini skirt paired with opaque white tights that perfectly accentuated her toned legs. She completed the look with a form-fitting white top highlighting her curves and a pair of stylish platform sherpa-lined knee-high boots that added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

However, the real showstopper was her Prada Re-Nylon cropped convertible down jacket, a must-have for any fashion enthusiast. This jacket, which retails for a whopping $2,500, is made with recycled nylon and features a detachable hood, zippered pockets, and a sleek design that is stylish and functional.

The singer completed her look with a diamond tennis necklace and oversized Tom Ford Jada sunglasses featuring pink gradient lenses.

Carey’s trip comes days after concluding her Christmas concert at Madison Square Garden as part of her sold-out Merry Christmas One and All! The tour kicked off on November 15.

The big absent

It has been rumored that Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have broken up. The singer and the dancer have been in a relationship since 2016. Several clues support this theory, such as Carey traveling alone on her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour. A source told People that Carey is celebrating the holidays in Aspen without Tanaka.

In addition to his absence from Carey’s concerts, their lack of interaction on social media has been noticeable. Photos of them together, as well as messages and likes, are a thing of the past. The last time Bryan posted a picture alongside Mariah was on her birthday, nine months ago.