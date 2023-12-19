Is it over? Clues pointing to the breakup of Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka

Amid news that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have ended their relationship,Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have people convinced that they split. Rumors began circulating several days ago that the singer and the dancer, who have been together since 2016, called it quits. Several clues support this theory, for example, Carey has been traveling solo on her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour.



©GettyImages



Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka December 2022





According to sources like E! News, Tanaka has not been on the tour, which kicked off in mid-November. In addition to his absence from Carey’s concerts, their lack of interaction on social media has been noticeable. Photos of them together, as well as messages and likes, are a thing of the past. The last time Bryan posted a picture alongside Mariah was on her birthday, nine months ago.

However, they still follow each other on Instagram. “This is one of my favorite pictures,” he wrote alongside the image, posted on March 27. “Happy anniversary, my beautiful queen.” Meanwhile, Tanaka’s last appearance on Mariah’s social media dates back to Christmas 2022. At that time, the “Always Be My Baby” singer shared a photo of herself and Tanaka, and a picture with her two 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with her ex-partner Nick Cannon.

©@mariahcarey



This was the last photo that Mariah shared with Bryan Tanaka.



So far, neither of them has confirmed or denied the end of their relationship. However, it could be just a matter of days that we find out what is really happening between them. Every year, Carey goes on vacation to Aspen, Colorado, where she spends the Christmas holidays with her children.



“It’s a very busy time of the year for me, but I try to have a few days where we just spend time at home, relax, decorate, and cook some of our favorite Christmas dishes, including my seasoned vegetables!” the singer said to E! News in December 2022.



“We also love traveling to Aspen, which truly feels like a winter paradise. The kids hit the slopes, play in the snow—it’s a kind of festive experience that we can’t have at home,” she added.



If Tanaka joins this trip, it would indicate that they are still together, and the previously mentioned clues are mere coincidences. If he is absent, it would point to a breakup.



