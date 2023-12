Less than one year after Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny began making headlines worldwide, sources close to the stars confirm they are no longer in a relationship. According to People, the Puerto Rican global sensation and the model called it quits after Bad Bunny’s SNL hosting gig in October. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that they “have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” adding that “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” the source said. “They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”