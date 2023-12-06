Crown Princess Mary heads to Australia with her twins

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has traveled Down Under ahead of the holidays. The Danish Royal House’s head of communications, Lene Balleby, confirmed to Billed Bladet that the royal mom of four is visiting family in Australia. The Crown Princess, who was born in Hobart, Tasmania, was accompanied by her 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, on the “long-planned trip.”

Lena also revealed that Mary’s husband Crown Prince Frederik and their 16-year-old daughter Princess Isabella will join them in Australia at a later date due to official commitments and schooling. Missing from the family trip will be the Crown Prince Couple’s eldest child, Prince Christian, 18.

©Getty Images



Crown Princess Mary traveled to her native Australia with her twins ahead of Christmas

The Crown Prince Family celebrated Christmas in Mary’s native Australia last year. Two days before Christmas, the Royal House shared a photo of the royals from their “private Christmas vacation,” along with a message that read (translated to English): “Merry Christmas from Down Under - celebrating Christmas in Tasmania 🇦🇺 Here there are neither freezing degrees nor just trees but summer and warm weather.”

While Queen Margrethe II’s family was apart for Christmas in 2022, they will reunite for the holidays this year. The Danish monarch, 83, will celebrate Christmas Eve at Marselisborg Palace with the Crown Prince Family, as well as with her younger son Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie and their two kids, Count Henrik and Countess Athena, who live in the United States. Joachim’s son Count Felix, from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Fredriksborg, is set to join his royal relatives on Christmas Day, while Count Nikolai will spend the holiday abroad.