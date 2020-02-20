Benvenuti a Milano! After New York and London, it’s time for the stylish elite and celebrities to touch down in the Italian fashion capital. Salma Hayek, who is usually a staple in the Gucci front row, skipped out this fall/winter 2020 showing but Yara Shahidi and Dakota Johnson made up for her absence alongside her husband François-Henri Pinault. Bella Hadid stunned in a black ruffle gown for Alberta Ferretti while her sister Gigi was spotted arriving to town on February 18. Meanwhile, Joan Smalls was a sweet treat walking down the Moschino runway.

Keep scrolling for every must-see photo from the FROW, runway, backstage and parties around town.