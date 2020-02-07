Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Fashion month is upon us, and first up it’s New York Fashion Week. Designers like Meghan Markle’s favorite Self-Portrait, fashion legend Carolina Herrera and statement making The Blondes, who had Natti Natasha and Gloria Trevi walk, have all shown their fall/winter 2020 collections to a host of celebs and influencers. Downhill actress Julia Louis Dreyfus, Blake Lively and Issa Rae sat front row at Michael Kors while the Hadid sisters took to the runway. Scroll through for every must-see moment from the front row, backstage and parties happening all around town.
