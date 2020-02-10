Natti Natasha at New York Fashion Week, The Blonds©Caroline Fiss
Work it!

See Natti Natasha dominate the runway during New York Fashion Week

The Dominican singer made her modeling debut at The Blonds Fall 2020 fashion show

By Natalia Trejo

We’re in the midst of New York Fashion Week, which means the world’s most fashionable are gathered in the Big Apple to see the future of – you guessed it – fashion. Within the abundance of celebrities currently stationed in New York City is Natti Natasha, who isn’t only here to watch the shows from the front row, but actually made her runway debut at The Blonds A/W 2020 fashion show on Sunday. That’s right! The 33-year-old walked the show wearing an incredibly sexy pink ensemble in front of millions of enthused viewers if you include her 21.9 followers.

Natti Natasha The Blonds NYC©GettyImages
Natti Natasha rocked a Barbie-pink ensemble

The gorgeous Dominicana showed the world how it’s done wearing a bubblegum pink leotard accentuated with a spiked garter belt and worn underneath a gaudy cape coat. Her look was filed under the notion of more is more as it was teamed with over-the-knee gold stiletto boots and oversized pearl hoop earrings.

Gloria Trevi, The Blonds New York Fashion Week©GettyImages
Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi also walked the show
Excited about the vibrant experience, Natti took to social media to share a clip of the moment she shined on the runway. Next to the video she wrote, “Such a special experience to be able to walk at @theblondsny! I felt like a total supermodel....What do you think of this Tumbao? #nyfw.”

The La Mejor Versión De Mi singer was invited by The Blonds designers David Blonde and Phillipe Blonde. According to Reuters, the pair wanted to honor their Latin roots (Phillipe is Puerto Rican) by featuring Latin stars such as Natti and Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi, who also walked the runway.

Their show, held on February 9, 2020, was a futuristic take on religion with models wearing sequined surgical Pitta masks, sparkling get-ups and embellished pant suits with a glowing cross in the background. "It's a combination of costume and fashion. There really isn't a way to define it because for our clients, this is their work wardrobe... It's not for the average person," David told Reuters.

The Blonds fashion show©Caroline Fiss
Models’ hair was designed by Moroccanoil Artistic Director, Kevin Hughes

As for their beauty look, models’ hair was designed by Moroccanoil Artistic Director Kevin Hughes. “The show is centered around an over-the-top spectacle, where goddesses, muses and icons meet,” he said. “We wanted to create looks that radiate opulence and abundance while complementing the textures of feathers, chains, snakeskin and crystals.”

