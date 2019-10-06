Latinas taking over: top powerhouses talk girl power within the music industry

HOLA! USA wants to empower the Latinx community with narratives about the contributions that Latinos have made in the U.S. across the full spectrum — music, fashion, entertainment, business, health, beauty and wellness. It is time to celebrate our Latinidad in all its glory. These are our stories; this is Latinx.

There was definitely serious magic in the air as top Latinas within the music industry came together to discuss where music is now and where it is going (and more importantly, how to get there). Located at ADDiKT at the W Miami, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (aka ASCAP), The ASCAP Foundation and She is the Music sought to bring together some of the industry's biggest #bossbabes to discuss some hot topics that are affecting the music industry today.

©World Red Eye



The panel was studded with women who are at the top of their game

The panelists, you ask? Audio engineer Maria Elisa Ayerbe (who has worked with JLo, Ricky Martin, Il Divo); singer-songwriter and actress GALE (who has worked with Farina, Sebastián Yatra, David Bisbal); two-time Grammy-nominated recording engineer, songwriter and producer Suzy Shinn (who has worked with Sia, Dua Lipa, Panic at the Disco, Weezer); singer-songwriter Shari Short (who has worked with Miley Cyrus and Gente de Zona) and producer, multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter Ali Stone (who has worked with David Guetta, Camila Cabello, Mario Bautista).

Loading the player...

The ladies discussed everything: from what are the challenges that women face (Maria Elisa and GALE discussed that as audio engineers they are within a two percent minority) to what they think about the current status of the musical landscape (referencing all the Latinx crossovers and how Latinos are impacting music). At one point of the night, the women were asked by moderator Leila Cobo, Executive Director of Latin Content & Programming for Billboard, how they felt about the amount of women that have made it on the Billboard charts within 2019 (so far only 12 female acts have placed).

©World Red Eye



Natti Natasha showed up to show support

All the women unanimously agreed that there needed to be more on the chart as well as more women that helped other women, something that they all work on within their respective worlds. GALE recalled her first time working with Brazilian superstar Anitta and how at a music camp she was the only woman there which helped her stand out. From that moment on she was and Anitta have gone on to work several times. Adding to the girl magic, was Dominican songstress Natti Natasha was also at the event to share in the love and great vibes of the night.

Related Video: Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements Loading the player...