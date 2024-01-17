Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey enjoy Nobu with North West and Monroe Cannon

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey are becoming girl-boss besties! The successful duo was together on Sunday at the Malibu celebrity hot spot, Nobu. They were photographed leaving the three-hour dinner with Kim rocking a long yellow Adidas coat, and Carey in an all-black sheer look.





The duo was in the company of security

The friends weren’t alone for the luxurious evening. Kim brought her eldest daughter, North West, 10, who she shares with Ye, while Carey brought one-half of her twins, Monroe Cannon, 12, who she shares with Nick Cannon. They were also joined by Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie Teefey, 10, who is North’s good friend. The besties were evening wearing matching looks.



The small besties wore matching looks

The dinner reportedly lasted three hours. Which seems long, but they could have been mingling with some of the other major A-listers dining inside. Per GrosbyGroup, Doja Cat, Leonardo DiCaprio, his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and Robert DeNiro were all enjoying dinner there.

Carey and Kardashian don’t just have the same taste in food. Kim dated Nick for a year in 2006 and 2007 before she, in his words, broke his heart. He found love with Carey the following year in 2008, and they were married until 2016, sharing twins Monroe and Moroccan.



Mariah and the Kim’s friendship

As for their friendship? Carey and Kardashian seemingly met in 2014 when they starred on the same episode of The Tonight Show. They took photos together and mingled backstage with their children, per HOLA!

Their friendship seems to have blossomed over the last year. In November Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian took their daughters to watch Carey for their first concert ever.



Then Kim and Carey made a TikTok video together in December 2023 at Kim’s house with North and Monroe. Since the girls are close in age, it’s the perfect combination for mommy-and-daughter friendships.