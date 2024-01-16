Rosalia reunites with Hunter Schafer after rumors about an alleged romance last year

Rosalia has been making the most out of her time in the U.S. after moving to Miami. The 31-year-old singer was recently spotted walking around Los Angeles and spending some quality time with her friend, 25-year-old ‘Euphoria’ star, Hunter Schafer.

The singer, who is known to be dating actor Jeremy Allen White, was all smiles enjoying a smoothie with the actress. The pair wore casual ensembles and were photographed catching up and even meeting some fans in their latest outing.

Fans of the two stars previously shared their excitement when they noticed the pair had become friends back in 2019, with many thinking that Rosalia’s song ‘Tuya’ was about Hunter, indicating an alleged romance before she met Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

The actress and the singer seem to be nothing but good friends, however, Rosalia previously addressed the fan theory during an interview on the television show ‘Anda Ya!’ back in June 2023.

“People are enjoying it,” she said about the song at the time. “‘Tuya’ is inspired by traditional music, but there is a mixture of several layers that remind one. It was perfect to be able to get there.”

When talking about the alleged romance, the singer simply said: “How nice it is that everyone makes their own story... I love it. As a writer, I like it when others create their versions. I will never break the magic of ‘this is fiction, and this is personal.’”

Rosalia has been recently photographed going on romantic outings with Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White. The pair have been spotted sharing sweet moments in Los Angeles and New York, finding time to be together despite their busy schedules.