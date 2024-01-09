Rosalia moves to Miami officially: This is how she celebrated

Rosalia is officially a Florida resident. The fan-favorite singer is celebrating a new chapter of her life after multiple rumors about her potential move to Miami, sharing a photo of her recently approved driver’s license.

“I was approved,” the singer wrote in Spanish on Instagram. “They gave me my driver’s license,” she added. Rosalia also celebrated by getting colorful tooth gems. The singer shared a glimpse of the process, showing how they were applied, and including a photo of the final result.

Rosalia has been traveling around the world in recent months, spending some time in Los Angeles and New York City, where she was spotted with her new boyfriend Jeremy Allen White. And while she is known for splitting her time between multiple cities and countries, she now resides in Florida. “Neighbor,” Diplo commented, while someone else wrote, “Florida girl.”

Fans of the artist commented on her recent life change, while others were focused on a photo of her meal. Rosalia shared a pic of what seemed to be arepas, while others argued in the comment section, stating that she was actually eating pupusas.

“My mother eating pupusas,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “ROSI EATING A PUPUSA OH EM GEE.” Other online users encouraged her to release new music now that she had moved to Miami, “Rosi i think it’s time for some new music pls give us a droplet to start off the year right bc we’re STARVING,” one person added, “Now that your driver’s license was approved, its time to approve new music.”

