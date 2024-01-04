Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White coordinate retro and stylish outfit

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White were spotted in New York City. The couple, who’ve been dating over the past couple of months, showcased their cool factor with some matching and stylish outfits.

©GrosbyGroup



Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White in New York

Rosalia and White wore mostly black outfits, with Rosalia adding a dash of color with a stylish pink scarf and a light pink shirt. The rest of the outfit was made out of a black skirt, jacket, tights, and some heels. In the case of White, he wore a black leather jacket with a matching button up with some white details on it, pants, and a beanie. He matched the look with some brown shoes.

Another photo shows the two in the middle of a conversation, as they smoked cigarettes and enjoyed their walk.

©GrosbyGroup



Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White in New York

Jeremy Allen White broke the internet with his Calvin Klein ad

White recently starred in Calvin Klein’s latest campaign, breaking the internet. The photographs are stunning, and appear to have been taken on a city that could be New York or Chicago. White stars in various states of undress in the photos, which are a mix of color and black and white, and show him flexing and posing atop of a rooftop.

Suffice to say, the images were positively received by viewers, prompting the names Jeremy Allen White and Calvin Klein to trend on X over the course of the morning.

good morning to jeremy allen white for calvin klein and i dont even need to embed the pictures because we have all seen them — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) January 4, 2024

Related Video: Khloé Kardashian partners with Luxe Brands for new launch Loading the player...