Rosalia reveals her worst fashion moment in latex ensemble: ‘It was a huge fail’

Rosalía is keeping it real with her fans. The popular singer has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma, however, when it comes to her fashion choices Rosalía is not afraid to experiment and try new things, which has led to one of her not-so-favorite outfits at the start of her career.

During her recent interview with Vogue Spain, Rosalía opened up about her most memorable ensembles, including what she describes as a fashion “fail.” The singer immediately started describing her 2019 red carpet appearance at Disney’s ‘The Lion King,’ revealing that she didn’t know where to begin.

“Who wears latex to the premiere of a Disney children’s film?” she said, pointing at her latex bodysuit. “No one,” she responded, “But you learn from these things.” She also said that the whole outfit was “terrible” apart from the “context” not being “the right one.”

“Overall, it was a huge fail,” she said, adding that the hairstyle was “unnecessary, to say the least,” Rosalía explained that this was her first premiere and was offered the opportunity to attend while she was doing a photoshoot on the same day. The singer then admitted that it was a very last-minute decision and put together an outfit with the help of the stylist who was at the photoshoot.

Rosalía has definitely learned some things following the premiere, as she has been photographed attending multiple runway shows, including during Paris Fashion Week, where she had a long-awaited reunion with her friend Kylie Jenner.