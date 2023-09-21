Prada - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024©GettyImages
Milan Fashion Week

Rosalia stuns at the Prada show with a ‘90s preppy look

Rosalia was photographed in an all Prada look that was reminiscent of the ‘90s.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Following her intense Motomami World Tour, Rosalia has been taking some time for herself. The Spanish performer has taken a break from social media and from public appearances for some months now. This week, she was photographed out and about in Milan, attending one of the most anticipated fashion shows in Fashion Week: Prada. Rosalia was photographed in an all Prada look that was reminiscent of the ‘90s.

Rosalia in Milan

Rosalia paired a button up shirt with a grey vest and matching long skirt. She rounded out the look with some pointy heels and a Prada clutch. She added an edge of class with some of Prada’s iconic sunglasses, turning in a preppy and stylish look.

Rosalia was joined by Kylie Jenner, with both sitting at the front row of the show and sharing multiple photos and videos of themselves on social media. The fashion show was attended by multiple A-listers with great relationships with Prada, including Emma Watson, Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Letitia Wright, and more.

Kylie and Rosalia’s relationship

Kylie and Rosalia have grown into close friends over the years. The two initially met after Kylie attended one of Rosalia’s concerts and have since shared plenty of photos together across their many outings.

