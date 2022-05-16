Rosalía exudes energy and confidence in SKIMS’ first bilingual campaign

Rosalía is the newest ambassador of SKIMS’s first bilingual campaign, Kim Kardashian’s solutions-oriented brand. Kardashian introduced the global sensation and Grammy-award-winning Spanish singer-songwriter sharing the newest campaign.

Through an official release shared with HOLA! USA, ahead of the launching, the underwear, loungewear, and shapewear company informed their latest partnership aims to amplify its worldwide presence and celebrate the undeniable influence that Rosalía has on the industry.

©Donna Trope



Rosalía poses in several customer-favorite styles from the brand’s most tagged collection: the Cotton Collection.

During the photoshoot campaign, Rosalía poses in several customer-favorite styles from the brand’s most tagged collection: the Cotton Collection. “I love SKIMS. They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time,” said Rosalía. “I’m so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection, which is my fave.”

The brand also informed that Rosalía’s international influence in music and the fashion industry inspired Kim to tap her for their collab.

©Donna Trope



Rosalía exudes energy and confidence in SKIMS’ first bi-lingual campaign

“Rosalía’s willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world,” said Kim Kardashian, founder of SKIMS. “I’m especially excited that she’s wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection – they’re classic, cool, and breathable everyday essentials that everyone feels good in.”

Shot and directed by renowned artist and photographer Donna Trope, the brand has a longstanding creative relationship; the ad campaign will debut across billboards, broadcast television, and digital platforms.

As the brand’s first bilingual campaign, all content is being distributed in both Spanish and English.