Is Lizzo launching a new swimwear collection?

Lizzo is embarking on a new business adventure! The 33-year-old rapper, who recently made a special appearance at Coachella, is ready to launch her own swimwear line.

Loading the player...

This is not the first time the artist sets her sights on fashion ventures, as she recently unveiled a new shapewear collection called Yitty. Now she is teasing fans with more surprises, wearing a sparkly purple swimsuit with crystals at Coachella over the weekend.

Lizzo revealed on Instagram that Yitty surprised her with an early birthday gift, asking her fans “A CUSTOM YITTY SWIMSUIT. SHOULD I DO A SWIMLINE ??? #YITTYSWIM???“

Fans of the talented singer were thrilled about the possibility of a new swimsuit collection, writing comments of support and praising Lizzo for diving into the world of fashion and creating size-inclusive designs.

“Yesss pleaseeee!! #YittySwim is needed for all the big girls,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Yas queen give us that swim line!!!” Fans also wrote about Lizzo being an inspiration for women, with an online user commenting, “Binging Watch out for the Big Grrrls. I have SO much respect for you and how you lift up women around you.”

And while the singer has yet to make an official announcement, Yitty Swim would be a total success, joining more celebrities entering the fashion industry, including Kim Kardashian’s Skims Swim, which launched this spring.