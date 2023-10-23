Did Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White go on a date? [Report]

Over the weekend, unexpected rumors emerged about singer Rosalía and actor Jeremy Allen White being spotted on a date in Los Angeles. As reported by the Deux U podcast, produced by Deuxmoi magazine, it appears that the Motomami singer and ‘The Bear’ actor were seen together at the screening of the 1998 film “Wild Things” in the iconic Los Feliz movie theater, famous for its vintage and retro atmosphere.

While there are still no photos of the two together, in addition to the magazine, multiple witnesses and fans confirmed that theNew York actor was waiting for ‘Rosi’ in the hallway of a Los Feliz theater, while she was freshening up her makeup in the restroom. Other onlookers saw the couple later on sharing a dinner at Little Dom’s, an Italian restaurant, known for its celebrity clientele.

This news follows the breakup of Rosalía with Rauw Alejandro, who were previously engaged and had a three-year relationship and five months after Jeremy’ended his marriage with actress Addison Timlin, whom he fell in love with a decade ago.

This isn’t Jeremy’s first dating rumor since he separated from his wife. Earlier this summer, the same magazine hinted at a possible relationship between Jeremy and Selena Gomez after they met during a Vanity Fair cover shoot. Selena, however, addressed these rumors on TikTok. In a video, she lip-syncs to an audio clip saying, “Have you ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more? Like damn, what did I do next?” with an eyeroll for emphasis. Her caption, “To everyone from me,” seems like a message to everyone regarding her dating life.

According to People magazine, Jeremy and his wife Addison Timlin are still separated but they get along. A source told the media outlet, “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.” Timlin filed for divorce earlier this year in May after the couple had been married for three years. They have two kids, Ezer and Dolores.

Jeremy Allen White with Addison Timlin, whom he separated from earlier this year.

Jeremy is currently in the spotlight due to his lead role in the well-received series ‘The Bear,’ nominated for four Emmy Awards, including Best Series and Best Actor for Jeremy. Beyond his successful professional achievements in shows like “Shameless,” “The Iron Claw,” “Shotgun,” and “The Rental,” he leads a busy personal life and has amassed a substantial virtual fanbase of three and a half million followers.

Only time will reveal whether Jeremy and Rosalía have kindled a romance. As we await that answer, Rosalía, Spain’s sensation, continues to focus on her artistic journey, actively creating new music, attending fashion shows, and advancing her career.

Rosalia and Kylie Jenner together at the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 during Paris Fashion Week

