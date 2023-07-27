Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White show off their muscles and wigs in ‘The Iron Claw’ first-look image

TW: Suicide

Zac Efron had fans amused last November when he was photographed rocking an incredible wig on the set of the upcoming Von Erich family biopic. Months later, we have the first-look image of the upcoming film. The photo shows Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons, who play the Von Erich brothers, Kevin, Kerry, David, and Mike. The image is somewhat heartbreaking, knowing only one of the brothers is still alive.

©Eric Chakeen A24



From left to right: Harris Dickinson, Zac Efron, Stanley Simons & Jeremy Allen White

The film is based on the true story of the renowned Von Erich family, telling the story of the rise and fall of the wrestling dynasty that had a huge impact on the sport since the 1960s. As a whole, the famous wrestling dynasty amassed over 140 professional wrestling championships.

The family legacy includes admiration, but sorrow due to the tragic events the family faced, with the untimely deaths of five of the six brothers.

Efron will be playing Kevin Von Erich, a one-time world champion, having previously held the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship. The 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer saw the pics of the jacked actor in November and gave TMZ his approval. “He looks really good and muscular! He must be really working hard,” Kevin told TMZ.

White, will portray Kerry Von Erich, who died by suicide. Like Efron, he had to bulk up. The Bear star told GQ in 2020 that he was attempting to put on 40 pounds of muscle to portray Kerry.

A series of devastating losses became known as the “Von Erich Curse,” but they are still remembered for their immense talent and contributions to the world of professional wrestling. Get to know the family below.



Who is the Von Erich family?

©GettyImages



Fritz Von Erich

Fritz Von Erich, will be played by Holt McCallany. Fritz, whose real name was Jack Adkisson, was the patriarch of the Von Erich family. Fritz was a professional wrestler himself gaining fame in the sport during the 1950s and 1960s. He founded the World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW). Jack died on September 10, 1997, from lung cancer that had spread to his brain, after losing all his sons but Kevin.

Fritz and his wife Doris Adkisson had six sons, 5 of which followed in their father’s footsteps and became professional wrestlers: Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, Chris, and Jack Jr. Jack Jr., their first born, tragically died at just seven years old on September 12, 1959. His death occurred due to an electrical accident at the family’s home in Texas.

©GettyImages



Kevin Von Erich

Kevin, who is played by Efron, was one of the most successful members of the family known for his agility and high-flying moves in the ring. The majority of Kevin’s career was spent working in WCCW. He is the only surviving brother. The father of four has been married since 1980 to Pamela J. May.

David, who is played by Simmons, had a promising career ahead of him as a gifted wrestler before tragically passing away at the age of 25 in 1984 while touring in Japan. The circumstances surrounding David’s death remain unclear and have been a subject of speculation. It was reported that he died of acute enteritis, which is inflammation of the small intestine. Ric Flair wrote in his autobiography, To Be the Man, that “everyone in wrestling believes” that it was a drug overdose that really killed him.

Kerry, played by White, was known as the “Modern Day Warrior,” and became a beloved wrestling superstar worldwide. He achieved prestigious success in WCCW and won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Sadly, Kerry died by suicide in 1993.

Mike Von Erich, who is played by Simmons, ﻿was known for his good looks and high-flying wrestling style. Mike, whose real name was Michael Brett Adkisson, reportedly struggled with depression and other emotional issues taking a toll on him, and he took a fatal dose of tranquilizers on April 12, 1987, dying at the age of 23.

Chris Von Erich was never able to reach the success his father and brothers reached due to his short stature (5’4“), asthma, and extremely brittle bones that were prone to breaking. He made many attempts to succeed but his career didn’t take off like the rest of the family’s. He became depressed and frustrated, heartbroken over the loss of his brother, dying by suicide in 1991, at the age of 21.

