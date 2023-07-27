‘The Kardashians’ season 4 release date revealed after bombshell finale

The Kardashians will continue to let cameras into their glamorous and chaotic lives as it’s been confirmed that their hulu reality show has a release date for Season 4. The family will be back with a bang on September 28!







Fans of reality TV’s most famous family can rest easy knowing they will have new episodes to watch every Thursday, delivering a rollercoaster of emotions, glamour, and jaw-dropping moments. The synopsis promises a deep into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian,Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian,Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

From their glittering but intense billion-dollar empires to, love and loss, and the joys of being mothers, the show calls itself, “a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”



HOW SEASON 3 ENDED

Season 3 has been a rollercoaster, with the finale episode being a bombshell. It shed light on Kylie’s journey with plastic surgery, as she revealed she had a breast job when she was 19. The beauty mogul opened up in the episode to bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, saying she wishes she never had the procedure and hopes that her daughter Stormi Webster never gets surgery that young.

There was also a shocking admission by Khloé, who revealed that Tristan Thompson and his youngest brother Amari moved into her home after the death of their mother Andrea. She took care of Amari, who suffers from epilepsy in her Toronto home up until she passed away.

©HULU



Koko had a surprise for fans on the finale of season 3

Koko said Tristan’s house is currently under construction, and they are staying at her house until his home gets fixed. The news sent waves with many both praising and slamming Khloé’s decision. As the family continues to film, viewers were left on the edge of their seats with the final episode, eager to see what happens next.

Produced by Fulwell 73, season 4 is executive produced by the talented Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones, with showrunner and executive producer Danielle King. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie also serve as executive producers.