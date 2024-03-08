‘The Kardashians’ announce a new season filled with drama, luxury, and heartfelt moments

The much-anticipated return of “The Kardashians” has been officially announced, marking the continuation of the reality series that has captivated audiences around the globe. Hulu has confirmed that Season Five of “The Kardashians” will premiere on May 23, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., while international fans can catch the new season on Disney+ and in Latin America on Star+. New episodes are set to drop every Thursday, ensuring fans have a regular dose of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s latest adventures.

For those eager to catch up or revisit the journey, the first four seasons of “The Kardashians” are available for streaming on Hulu. This is a perfect opportunity to dive into the lives of one of the most iconic families in entertainment.

Season Five Synopsis

The upcoming season promises to deliver even more of the high-stakes drama, luxury, and heartfelt moments that have defined the series. The synopsis for “The Kardashians” Season Five teases an acceleration into overdrive for the family’s already fast-paced lifestyle. With ventures spanning from the allure of the big screen to the joys of new babies, the Kardashian-Jenner clan continues to surpass all expectations, embodying their signature blend of business savvy and personal drama.

Viewers can expect to be whisked away into the whirlwind lives of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie as they navigate the complexities of sisterhood, fame, and family under the strategic guidance of Kris Jenner, the family matriarch whose influence and wisdom have steered the family to unparalleled heights.

Behind the Scenes

The creative force propelling “The Kardashians” into its fifth season includes a talented team of executive producers. Ben Winston of Fulwell 73, alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, brings a wealth of experience and vision to the series, with Danielle King taking the helm as showrunner and executive producer.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers, ensuring the series remains true to the family’s dynamics and storytelling.

The Cast

The series continues to focus on the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie. This powerhouse lineup guarantees an intimate look into each family member’s personal and professional lives, blending their unique personalities and life events to create television that is both relatable and uniquely captivating.

Will Timothée Chalamet appear on ‘The Kardashians’?

As the release date approached, fans took to social media to express their excitement and question whether Kylie’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, would make a cameo on the show.

Eager to see how the latest developments in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s life will unfold, many began highlighting how “The Kardashians” new promo has a significative resemblance to Timothée Chalamet’s latest film, “Dune: Part Two.”

The teaser, found below, features the stars wearing gold dresses surrounded by desert land. The words “new horizons await” can be read before the spot ends with a final shot of the Kardashian/Jenner powerhouses.