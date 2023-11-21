Kim Kardashian continues her film career with major role in new comedy

Kim Kardashian continues her unstoppable career in the entertainment industry. The reality star and businesswoman is preparing for a new role in the upcoming comedy ‘The 5th Wheel’ following her recent portrayal of Siobhan in the latest season of ‘American Horror Story.’

The 43-year-old star will also serve as producer of the film, and it seems Kim is very close to the project as it was reported by Deadline that the famous Kardashian is attending every meeting with executives to pitch “the female-driven comedy.”

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” Kim said during an interview with Variety, revealing that she is “excited” to make her way into the film industry. Apart from her recent role, acting alongside Emma Roberts, Kim also worked in the two animated Paw Patrol movies, as Dolores.

“It’s a challenge,” she said to Variety about her time filming AHS. “I like to challenge myself.” This is not the first time Kim has shown off her acting skills, however, she has been slowly moving on to bigger roles and projects.

Apart from her fashion and lifestyle ventures, and her successful reality show ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim made her onscreen debut in the 2008 film ‘Disaster Movie,’ and went on to appear in the 2013 film ‘Temptation: Confession of a Marriage Counselor’ and ‘Deep in the Valley.’

Her new project will be scripted by ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer Paula Pell, and ‘One Day at a Time’ screenwriter Janine Brito. Pell will also be co-producing alongside the reality star, with many studios already showing interest in the comedy.