Kim Kardashian says her late father, Robert, once reached out through a medium

Kim Kardashian is the latest star of GQ’s Men of the Year issue, and while the choice has sparked a debate online, there are heartwarming stories she shared about her father. Kim was just 22 years old when her dad, Robert Kardashian, passed away from esophageal cancer at the age of 59. But according to Kim, it wasn’t goodbye forever, and he has reached out to her through a medium.

Robert Kardashian and Kim outside of her private high school 1996

Robert found out he had terminal cancer after he began coughing and choking at his favorite Middle Eastern restaurant. “It’s so weird,” Kim recalled him saying, “The food is getting stuck down my throat.”

After encouraging him to get it checked out, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian took their father to the hospital. When he found out he had terminal cancer, he kept the severity of the situation a secret from his friends, parents, and youngest children, Khloe Kardashian and Robert Kardashian Jr.

Recalling one of the last conversations she had with her father, the 43-year-old said Robert told her, “I know you’re going to be okay. It’s almost like I can see ahead.” He went on to ask that she take care of her siblings. “I know you’re going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them.”

Although the family said goodbye to their patriarch on October 21, 1980, Kim says her dad visited her through the help of a medium.

The Skims found said Robert had a chip on his tooth, and she always told him to get bonding and fix it. “He’d just laugh and say, ‘Kimberly, no one sees it. It’s fine,” she recalled.

But at the reading, Kim had a chipped tooth herself. “Your dad is laughing at your tooth,” the medium told her. She was sure it was her dad. “It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud. Those kinds of things just make me smile inside,” she said.

Is Psalm West Robert reincarnated?



It’s not the first time she’s opened up about messages from beyond the grave. In 2020 she revealed that she believed Psalm West is her dad’s reincarnation. She explained to E! News that when they were in Bali a blind woman was a medium came up to her and said she was going to have another son and it was gonna be her father reincarnated.