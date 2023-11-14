Bianca Censori’s friends reportedly ‘get through to her’ about Kanye West

Bianca Censori found herself catapulted into the limelight when she got married to Kanye West. From walking around barefoot in Florence, to daring sheer outfits, and getting permanently banned from a water taxi, Censori has made headlines. There have been plenty of opinions when it comes to their relationship, with reports circulating in September that her friends were “scared” for her well-being.

It was reported at the time by DailyMail that Censori had “shut out” all of her friends. After the shocking water taxi scandal, a “close friend” told the outlet they were able to get in contact with Censori, but she “wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her.”

Two months later, Censori has reportedly returned back home to Australia, alone. An insider to DailyMail her friends were able to get through to her after they told her “exactly” how they felt.

According to the insider, the 28-year-old is aware of Ye’s “controlling ways and is starting to see their relationship “from an outside perspective.“ “She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” they said.

As for why Censori went back to Australia? The source told the outlet, she chose to go home when it was clear that Ye was only going to take North West to Dubai and Saudi Arabia. “It was clearly hard for them to break apart for the week, but there was no other option really,” they said.

News about the friendly intervention comes after it was reported that Censori was upset over Kim Kardashian’s comments about their living situation.

In a recent episode of the famous family’s reality show, Kim revealed that North prefers to spend time with her dad in his apartment because he “has it all figured out” without a nanny, chef, or security.

A source told the DailyMail Censori thinks what Kim is doing is tacky, putting their kid’s security at risk, and painting a negative picture of her husband. The insider said she wanted the Skims founder to “step back and mind her own business.”