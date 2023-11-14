Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves go pantless for the launch of their tequila brand

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves took their pants off for a good cause. The couple is launching a new brand of tequila called Pantalones Tequila, with the two fittingly leaving their pants at home for the shoot.

The two teased their collaboration on Instagram, with the two discussing their idea behind the name and their basic requirements for their company. “We met over Margaritas,” said Alves. “We’ve been drinking Margaritas together for the past 17 years.”

“Since we’re not quitting, maybe we ought to start our own tequila brand,” says McConaughey, making it clear that the only thing he wants from it is for it to taste good. “What are we gonna name it? What do we have fun with?” he asked. “What do we have fun without?” she says. McConaughey thinks about it and smiles. “Our pants on?” The two laugh, with him quipping “Pantalones Tequila” and walking off camera, as they reveal a billboard that shows the two promoting their new product with their pants off.

The story of how McConaughey and Alves met

Tequila hits close to home for McConaughey and Alves, playing a key role in the story of their romance. In the drink’s website, McConaughey explains that the two first met at a bar, with him preparing a Margarita for her and trying his best to impress her. “After introducing myself, I escorted Camila to the bar where I made the best margarita I’d ever made, and I spoke Spanish better than I’d ever spoken it. The only caveat was that she spoke Portuguese because she’s Brazilian… but the rhythms of the Latin languages seemed to fit the meter,” reads the website.