Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson: Separated at birth? A DNA test may reveal the truth

Are Hollywood heavyweights Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson secretly long-lost brothers? It’s a question that has enticed fans and the media since McConaughey dropped a bombshell revelation about his family history earlier this year. Now, retired television personality Maury Povich has thrown his hat into the ring, offering to help the two actors settle the mystery once and for all with a DNA test.

The story began when 53-year-old Matthew McConaughey made a shocking revelation during a podcast interview earlier this year. The charming star of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” disclosed that he had recently delved into his mother’s past, uncovering a potential connection between Woody Harrelson’s father and his mother during a tumultuous divorce.

The revelation sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, as fans and the media alike wondered if McConaughey and Harrelson might be half-siblings. The idea of these two incredibly talented actors being blood-related was too intriguing to ignore.

Maury! Maury! Maury!

Enter Maury Povich, the iconic host of the long-running talk show “Maury.” No stranger to settling paternity disputes and revealing family secrets, Povich couldn’t resist getting in on the action. In a video message to E! News, Povich expressed his willingness to come out of retirement for a special primetime event featuring McConaughey and Harrelson.

“I would come out of retirement. We could do primetime, ‘DNA, Maury’s back with Woody and Matthew,’” Povich enthusiastically proposed. “I’ll even get my showtime color back in my hair. Woody’s got my number. I’m ready,” he added with his trademark wit.

Matthew McConaughey, known for his laid-back demeanor and infectious grin, responded to Povich’s offer with a smile and a nod of approval. “I like the way you’re thinking,” he said, hinting that he might be open to finally putting the family rumors to rest.

The prospect of a DNA test to determine their genuine familial connection is exciting for fans of both actors. McConaughey and Harrelson have shared an enduring friendship and collaboration for years, famously teaming up for the critically acclaimed HBO series “True Detective.” The idea that they might be more than just friends and colleagues has added an intriguing layer to their fascinating relationship.

While the DNA test has not been officially scheduled yet, the excitement and speculation surrounding this potential revelation continue to grow. Fans are eager to see whether the genetic evidence supports the theory that Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are indeed brothers, separated at birth.