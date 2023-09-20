Lionel Messi’s WhatsApp profile picture: A glimpse into his private life

Lionel Messi, often regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, is a global icon both on and off the field. While his talents on the pitch are well-documented, fans worldwide are always eager to glimpse his private life.

Recently, a revelation by Messi’s nephew, Tomas Messi, gave fans a rare peek into the superstar’s secret world, specifically through the photo he has as his WhatsApp profile picture.

The Mystery Unveiled

Tomas Messi, the son of Leo’s second brother, Matías, decided to share some intriguing information about his famous uncle during an interview with ABITARE Comunicaciones. The highlight of the conversation was undoubtedly the unveiling of the photo Lionel Messi has chosen for his WhatsApp profile.

Creating a sense of suspense and intrigue, Tomas did not immediately reveal the image but instead engaged the audience and hosts in a guessing game. Everyone was left speculating what kind of photo the Inter Miami captain would use to represent himself in instant messaging.

As anticipation peaked, Tomas finally disclosed the image that adorns Messi’s WhatsApp profile. The footballing legend’s profile picture is a heartwarming family photograph. The picture was taken on the pitch, capturing a memorable moment of celebration during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Tá vendo essa imagem? É a foto do Messi no WhatsApp! 📱👀



O sobrinho dele, Tomi, participou de um programa de internet e revelou a foto que o craque usa no aplicativo de mensagens! Já pensou ter o número do Messi?! 😮💬



📸: Reprodução#Futebol#Messi#InterMiamipic.twitter.com/mH5gD5f8MI — sportv (@sportv) September 19, 2023

In the photograph, Lionel Messi is seen with his beloved wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons, Thiago, Ciro, and Mateo. What makes the image even more remarkable is that Messi is holding the coveted “Best Player of the World Cup” trophy in his legs.

The profile picture on WhatsApp reveals Messi’s love for his family and highlights his extraordinary accomplishments in soccer. The photograph captures a moment of happiness, reflecting the pride and satisfaction he experienced after winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.