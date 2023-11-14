North West’s hopes for the future: 5 things you might want to learn about her

North West was famous way before the world knew her name. As the firstborn of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the 10-year-old might be the most famous child in the world. Despite her rapper dad wanting her to stay away from social media and the spotlight, Kim Kardashian has helped her daughter secure her first solo magazine cover and an interview for i-D.

During the rare interview, North described her life as “Blessed, awesome, cool” and talked about her hobbies, fashion inspiration, and more. Find below things you might not know about North West.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

North West’s hopes for the future

Like many young kids, North is still trying to figure out what the future holds for her, but with her family’s connections, she can be anything she aspires to be. She told the publication she sees herself as an athlete, artist, and businesswoman. “[I want to be] a basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer,” she began. “I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

North West’s favorite memory

West learned at a young age that perseverance is key to success; her first memories include how she bettered her basketball skills. “When I first tried basketball, because I was so bad. So I know those memories, and I’m like, ‘Ooh, now I’m so good,’ I got so much better,” she said.

North hates mosquitoes, but she would like to become one

It is a paradox, but North wants mosquitoes to know they are not their favorite. Still, she wants to become one. “I want to be a mosquito. Because I’m allergic to them, and I can tell them all to leave me alone,” she declared.

North West is not too happy about paparazzi

When asked if she liked having her picture taken, she said: “Yes. Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don’t want to sometimes. But not by the paparazzi.”

Kanye West seen leaving Michiko Sushino restaurant with his daughter North West in Queen’s Park on October 10, 2020 in London, England.

Does North like to sing?

The star said she loves music, like her dad. “Yeah, I like singing. Performing is my favorite.”