Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira: details about their son’s baptism in Mexico

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira spent the weekend in Mexico. The married couple met up with some of their closest friends and family members for a celebration of their baby. Sources spoke with HOLA! Americas and confirmed that the baptism was this Saturday, with the the trio surrounded by an intimate group of friends and family. The baby was baptized at the Catedral Metropolitana, where they celebrated the baby and Marc Anthony’s birthday with a song performed by Pepe Aguilar.

“Watching be reborn as a Christian in our arms and with your godparents Male and Carlos in the Cathedral was one of the most exciting moments in my life. Your name is written in heaven, my love,” wrote Ferreira alongside some photos inside of the church and some videos that showed a glimpse of the festivities.

Anthony and Ferreira were accompanied by their closest friends, including Carlos Slim Domit, the Mexican businessman who’s also the baby’s godfather. He and David Beckham were the godparents of Anthony and Ferreira’s wedding, which took place this past January.

Cristian and Ryan, Anthony’s sons with Dayanara Torres, were alos in attendance. Cristian was accompanied by his girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco, with whom he lives with in New York over the past four years.

The proud parnets have not offered more details of the baptism or of their son, whom they protect from the media.

Ferreira looked stunning in a tweed Balmain dress. She decided to wear white for the occasion, with the dress having some golden details. She tied the look together with a high ponytail. Anthony wore a navy suit with a matching tie and some sunglasses.

The family’s festivities

September is a month filled with celebrations for the Muñiz-Ferreira This year, Anthony celebrated his 55th birthday on the 16th. Ludy Ferreira, Ferreira’s mom, also celebrates her birthday that same month. She turned 56.

Anthony and Ludy celebrated their birthday alongside Pepe Aguilar, who provided them with a performance of “Las Mañanitas,“ the traditional birthday song performed by Mexicans. Aside from the performance, Aguilar and his wife were also in attendance at the party, enjoying the celebrations.

Marc and Nadia in Mexico

Nadia Ferreira shared some glimpses of her family’s trip to Mexico. Alongside her mother, the family visited Teotihuacán, one of the most famous tourist locations in the city. The three boarded a hot air balloon where they took in the gorgeous sights.

Ferreira also shared a photo of Anthony carrying their son in his arms while they had were in the airplane’s cabin. “The pilots of my life,” she captioned the post.