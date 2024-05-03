Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas are making a movie together — all we know

Two of the biggest celebrities are joining forces for a new film. Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas will be starring in “Eden,” a thriller film directed by Oscar winning director Ron Howard. Here’s all we know about the project:

What is Eden about?

Reports from Deadline claim the film is based on an unsolved mystery that occurred in the Galapagos island. Previously titled “Origin of the Species,” the film appears to be a thriller with some science-fiction or mystery elements. According to the movie’s producers, “Eden” “explores the human condition in ways that are unexpected, absurd, humorous, sexy, but above all thrilling and deeply suspenseful”.

The film has an amazing cast

Aside from the fact that the film is directed by Howard and written by Noah Pink, the film also stars a star studded cast made up of Armas, Sweeney, Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, and Daniel Bruhl.

When is the film coming out?

“Eden” was shot in Australia and wrapped production in February of this year. Howard shared a post on Instagram. “That’s a wrap on Eden, our latest project,” he wrote. “It was a challenging one, but our tremendous cast and crew made it a gratifying and even thrilling creative journey.”

Based on this timeline, we can expect the film to come out at some point late this year, or early next year.