Ana De Armas brings boho chic back: Her Spring look includes chic tube top and maxi skirt

Ana De Armas is ready for Spring! The Cuban actress recently attended the Louis Vuitton runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week, and her look did not disappoint. Ana made sure to pair her casual yet stunning ensemble with statement jewelry and a dramatic makeup look, including a smokey eye and a cherry red lip.

The Hollywood star was all smiles at the fashion show and sat front row wearing a white tube top paired with a voluminous black maxi skirt, black boots, and a black purse. Ana wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, completing the look with a beaded jacket in black and white.

Ana styled her hair in loose waves wore a stunning diamond necklace, and posed for the cameras at the exclusive event. The actress showed off her incredible figure, putting her toned abs on display, with the sophisticated jacket being the perfect touch to elevate her look.

Ana de Armas and Lisa from BLACKPINK

Fans of the star continue to wait for her upcoming movie ‘Ballerina’ where she will be sharing the screen with Keanu Reeves, for the highly anticipated spinoff of the ‘John Wick’ franchise. However, it seems the project has been pushed back a year.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the movie is now set to be released in theaters on July 7, 2025. “I got to work with Ana de Armas and the director Len Wiseman, and they had a great script, and John Wick has a small part to play in it,” Keanu said to the publication. This is not the first time the pair worked together, as they previously starred in the horror 2015 movie ‘Knock Knock,’ directed by Eli Roth.