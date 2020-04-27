Ana de Armas shows off her perfect abs in a crop top and jeans combo

In case you’ve wondered what celebrities are wearing these days, there’s a wide array of looks. While some have been living in PJs and loungewear, others are taking their own approach and dressing up in pretty dresses and spring pieces. Others like Ana de Armas, are merging the best of both worlds and dressing up in cute pieces tied to comfort first. Although the Cuba-born actress has been following orders and staying at home, the 31-year-old stepped out for a quick errand in which we caught a glimpse of an OOTD – and her perfect abs.

©GrosbyGroup



The Knives Out actress stepped out in sunny L.A.

The Knives Out actress showed off her flat abdomen in a pair of skinny jeans and a black MIKOH bikini top worn under an over-sized army green-colored shirt, which may or may not belong to her boyfriend Ben Affleck. The pair has been confined together, so it’s quite possible the button down could belong to him. You know, for that wearing-my-boyfriends-shirt kind of look. Ana finalized her outfit with comfy pink slides – perfect for slipping on to run a quick errand.

The Blonde star’s recent outfits signify she’s here for easy separates that don’t sacrifice style. Earlier this month, Ana and her beau were spotted walking their dogs, for which she rocked a utilitarian-chic ensemble courtesy of a Gucci jumpsuit. Some may argue the high fashion piece is on the elevated side of walking-your-dog attire, being it retails for a cool $2,600, but on the other hand, it’s suitable for lounging, and it doesn’t scream PJs.

©GrosbyGroup



Ana’s recent looks exude comfort sans sacrificing style

A few weeks after, the Hollywood actress and the Gone Girl actor went on a coffee run in which she backed our previous statement regarding her choice for comfy yet effortlessly stylish pieces.

Ana teamed a long sleeve, black leather (or pleather?) mini wrap dress with a pair of white sneakers, igniting inspiration for our next work from home outfit.