Queen Letizia’s rock chick dress gets a Hollywood makeover by Ana de Armas

Queen Letizia of Spain regularly shows her fashion credentials with her winning outfit choices at her public engagements. Not only that, the Spanish royal is able to fly ahead of trends and adapt them to her timeless, classic and chic style, a skill that only the most canny fashionistas are able to do. That’s exactly what she did with this rock chick look - this fabulous leather black dress was one of her top fashion moments of 2019 - and it seems that Hollywood star Ana de Armas may have been taking note.

Queen Letizia looking fab in this kimono dress and nude heels

To attend Arco, one of the biggest Art fairs in Spain, the Queen chose a flattering kimono dress by &Other Stories. Short-sleeved and with a V-neck, Letizia’s look turned heads and perfectly fitted the 47-year-old royal’s slim frame. She completed the look with a stylish belt and super smart nude killer heels.

The Knives Out actress wore white tennis shoes with this flattering dress

Fast-forward one year and the regal outfit has been given a Hollywood spin. Ben Affleck’s Cuban actress love Ana de Armas was spotted walking her dog with her boyfriend in sunny L.A. wearing a very similar number. The Knives Out actress, who is making a notable impact on the red carpet, chose a shorter little black (leather) dress to prove you can also rock the trend for casual occasions. Ana created some contrast by wearing her favorite white trainers with the long-sleeve wrapped outfit, and of course... a mask to protect her in coronavirus times. One dress, two completely different styles, you choose how you want to wear one of the most versatile garments in your closet!