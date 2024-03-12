Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White spotted in Chicago exploring art galleries

Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White’s relationship is going strong, and the couple was recently seen strolling in different cities in the United States. From Los Angeles to Chicago, the stars have spent time walking around historic landmarks and trendy spots or having dinner.

During their recent trip to Chicago, Rosalía and Jeremy visited the Rothschild Gallery, known for its impressive collection of paintings and sculptures. They spent several hours exploring the gallery and admiring the different displayed artworks.

After their visit, the singer and actor went for a stroll around the city and were greeted by several fans on the streets. They happily stopped to take selfies with their admirers and even engaged in casual conversations with them.

The stars confirmed their relationship after a source confirmed that they were dating after spending some time getting to know each other as friends. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently,” US Weekly informed.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía broke up in May 2023

“Wow, ‘they know everything,’” Rauw Alejandro wrote sarcastically. “We broke up exactly two months ago, we have responsabilities with our fans. A breakup can’t be announced the following day. I can be anything but liar and unfaithful. Are you happy now? Can all of you leave us alone?”

Rosalía was the opening act on the 24th edition of the Latin Grammys, and her rendition of “Se nos rompió el amor” by Rocío Jurado was packed with all the feels. And although many were left in awe of her impactful and emotional performance, the talk of the town was her sudden change of lyrics.

If you were singing along, you probably sang: “se nos rompió el amor de tanto usarlo” (our love broke from using it so much); however, the “Despechá” interpreter adapted the lyrics to sing: “se nos rompió el amor de no usarlo” (our love broke from not using it).

Although it is unknown if it was deliberate or a mistake, immediately after, all eyes were on her ex-fiancé, Rauw Alejandro, who was sitting there a few steps away from the Spanish star.