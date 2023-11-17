Why did Rosalía change the ‘Se nos rompió el amor’ lyrics during the Latin Grammys?

Rosalía was the opening act on the 24th edition of the Latin Grammys, and her rendition of “Se nos rompió el amor” by Rocío Jurado was packed with all the feels. And although many were left in awe of her impactful and emotional performance, the talk of the town was her sudden change of lyrics.

If you were singing along, you probably sang: “se nos rompió el amor de tanto usarlo” (our love broke from using it so much); however, the “Despechá” interpreter adapted the lyrics to sing: “se nos rompió el amor de no usarlo” (our love broke from not using it).

Although it is unknown if it was deliberate or a mistake, immediately after, all eyes were on her ex-fiancé, Rauw Alejandro, who was sitting there a few steps away from the Spanish star.

Rosalía gave us all the chills and was visibly moved during her performance, which received a standing ovation and praise from Antonio Banderas.

The Latin Grammys became the perfect night for the pair to play a musical pin-pong match, as the Puerto Rican sensation also performed a cover song. Rauw Alejandro started his medley with Laura Pausini’s “Se Fué.” It’s a song about losing the love of your life and the pain of losing a part of yourself with them.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía broke up in May 2023

“Wow, ‘they know everything,’” he wrote sarcastically. “We broke up exactly two months ago, we have responsabilities with our fans. A breakup can’t be announced the following day. I can be anything but liar and unfaithful. Are you happy now? Can all of you leave us alone?”

Is Rosalía dating again?

Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White were spotted buying flowers in Los Angeles. The two were previously linked by a celebrity gossip account, sparking some debate from fans. The new photos appear to confirm the rumors, as both have exited long term relationships.