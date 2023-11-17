Who is the Latin GRAMMY Best New Artist Joaquina?

Tonight was the Latin GRAMMY Awards, and it was a historical night as it took place for the first time in Sevilla, Spain. The epic night was full of red carpet-looks, performances, and awards. Among the stand-out artists was Joaquina, who took home the award for Best New Artist. So, who is the singer and multi-instrumentalist?

Joaquina, who at the time of this publication has 412k followers on Instagram, was born in July 2004 in Caracas, Venezuela. The 19-year-old singer was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Singer-Songwriter Album with Los Mejores Años. With her dream pop, folk sound, she has 206,825 monthly listeners on Spotify, and her vocal talent and touching lyrics have gained her a devoted fan base.

Joaquina is no stranger to the industry and is the daughter of the famous TV hostesses Camila Canabal and Francisco Blavia. She also has a younger sister, Guillermina, nicknamed Kiki, who is 17.

The singer told MisRevistas that when she was 16, she always had the support of her family. “I am very grateful to have the example of my parents, who followed their professional passions and love their work,” she said.

©GettyImages



Joaquina and her mom Camila Canabal

The talented artist started her music career early, taking classes when she was just four. When she was six, she started singing, and when she was seven, she learned how to play the piano. She also plays the guitar.

In the same interview with MisRevistas, she said, “I dream that people feel something through my music, that can take them somewhere else, to help express their feelings or to feel identified and let off steam. I want to be a vehicle of expression and love for the people who listen to me.”

She released her first song in 2020 when she was 16, “Primer Amor.” With her first creation out into the universe, and the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her indoors, she continued to master her art and release music.

Her first EP, which landed her nomination, Los Mejores Años, was released in 2023. The 5 track album includes her most streamed song on Spotify, “Rabia,” which has over 2.6 million plays.

When it comes to her dream collaboration, she told MisRevistas it was the iconic Mexican band Maná. Things may have changed since she turned 16, but she cited her music inspirations as Taylor Swift, Rosalía and Shakira, “since they have always been authentic in their way of writing and singing.”

From her Instagram, the artist loves to share videos of her performing and playing the guitar and keyboard. She also loves to play with fun makeup and is mastering her cat eye.

