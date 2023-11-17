Shakira and her kids move the Latin GRAMMYS with their performance of ‘Acróstico’

The Latin GRAMMYS are in motion in Sevilla, Spain, and Shakira is there with her children. After winning Best Pop Song for Music Session Vol. 53, Shakira commanded the stage at the the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones, singing ‘Acróstico’. But she didn’t perform alone. To the surprise of everyone, her children, Milan and Sasha, joined her with prerecorded videos. The kids, who she shares with Gerard Piqué, had a lovely voice, and moved the audience. To make it even more special, the song is nominated for Song of the Year.



Shakira took the stage in a spectacular golden dress that had a corset style top with a high slit and a photo of the Virgin Mary. Full of emotion, she began to sing the opening lines of the song she dedicated to her two children. The lyrics explore themes like the love between a mother and her children, and facing and resolving challenges.

©Latin GRAMMY





After the Barranquilla native sang the opening lines, the audience was surprised to see 11-year-old Milan singing.

Seconds later, 9-year-old Sasha’s prerecorded video began to play. It was undoubtedly the most emotional performance of the night, showcasing a mother’s love amidst the chaos Shakira faced throughout 2022 and 2023, following her highly publicized breakup with Piqué.

Althought they weren’t on stage, they proudly watched the performance and reunited with their mother backstage. With seven nominations, in huge categories like Song of the Year and Record of the Year, all three of them have a lot to be proud of.

Grateful for her award



After winning her first Latin GRAMMY of the night, Shakira expressed heartfelt words of gratitude. “I want to share this Grammy with my colleagues, these great talents with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work and learn. I would also like to share it with my Latin audience in Spain, Colombia, Latin America, the United States,” she said.

She went to thank the people who listen to her music, “The audience that has taken me to the highest peaks, those places I dreamed of since I was a child and to whom I owe everything. I also want to share it with my Spanish audience who has been with me through thick and thin, in the difficult and tough moments I’ve experienced in this land that I have loved so much, but they have never stopped giving me love, support... That will never be forgotten” she said, visibly moved.

