This is how Shakira prepares for her Latin Grammys performance

Shakira is giving fans what they want ahead of her highly anticipated performance at the Latin Grammys. The Colombian icon revealed she wants to get in touch with her fans via WhatsApp, by launching a new channel on the platform, where she will be sharing exclusive content from her personal and professional life.

The singer welcomed her fans and followers to her channel with a sweet message, revealing that she will be “sharing a little bit of everything,” and WhatsApp users can “expect behind-the-scenes material, questions, whatever comes to mind,” including “ideas, inspiration, music,” and more.

Shakira made the announcement ahead of her performance, also sharing how she prepares before taking the stage on Thursday night. The singer posted a series of photos where she can be doing some stretching before the rehearsals for the awards ceremony.

“And that’s how we stretch for the [Latin Grammys] Tune in this Thursday, Nov 16!” Shakira wrote on Instagram, with fans sharing their excitement to see her performance. “The world stops again,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I will see you from Spain!”

Shakira has made a series of announcements this past few weeks that have surprised fans, as she continues to work hard on her personal projects and in the studio. Most recently, she revealed to Billboard that a concert tour is approaching, which “will include arena and stadium shows in nearly two dozen countries across Latin America, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East.”

“I want the tickets to be affordable. But to me, the most important thing is the repertoire. That’s why I think [my next tour] will be the tour of a lifetime because I have so many songs,“ she explained.