Shakira’s World Tour: Colombian sensation is expected to hit global stages in 2024

Shakira’s most recent world tour was in 2018 with El Dorado World Tour; years later, and following her jaw-dopping success, the Colombian star is expected to hit global stages in 2024. While 2023 has been a transformative year packed with hit after hit, the “Pies Descalzos” and “Music Sessions #53” singer have transformed the pain into music hits, and like a phoenix, she is back and better than ever.

Is there a Shakira World Tour on the horizon?

In a recent interview with Billboard magazine, Shakira revealed that her upcoming tour “will include arena and stadium shows in nearly two dozen countries across Latin America, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East.”

Knowing that she has fans from all walks of life, the global sensation expressed she wants her tickets to be “affordable,” but affordability can be tricky. “The more production you have, the higher the ticket price,” she told the publication.

“I want the tickets to be affordable. But to me, the most important thing is the repertoire. That’s why I think [my next tour] will be the tour of a lifetime because I have so many songs,“ she assured. Shakira’s 2024 tour will prioritize her hit-filled catalog over extravagant production, though full dates have not been released.

While fans patiently wait for Shakira’s upcoming tour, they can glimpse her artistry during the 2023 Latin Grammys. The Academy honored the star with nominations for her songs “Acróstico” and “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″. They are nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, respectively.

Catch Shakira and many more sensations during Spanish-language music's biggest night. The 2023 Latin Grammys will be a historic event, marked by outstanding nominees and the first-ever international telecast in the organization's history. The ceremony, set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, will be broadcast from the Conference and Exhibition Centre (F.I.B.E.S.) in Sevilla, Spain.