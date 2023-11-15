Latin Grammys 2023: How to watch Latin music’s biggest night

Latin music’s biggest night is hours away. This year’s Latin Grammys are bound to be one of those culture moments you can’t miss, representing the best in Latin music while showcasing a new stage and a new approach to the awards, as this is the first night in the show’s history where the awards are hosted outside of the U.S.

When are the Latin Grammys?





Rehearsals for the Latin Grammys

The 24th Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast this Thursday November 16. The program will begin at 8 pm ET.

Where are the Latin Grammys?

For the first time ever, the Latin Grammys are being hosted in Sevilla, Spain, at the Conference and Exhibition Center (FIBES). The venue has hosted all manner of conference and award shows, like The Goya Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Where can I watch the Latin Grammys?





Shakira is nominated for the Latin Grammys. She’ll be performing too.

In the U.S., the Latin Grammys will air on Univision, UniMas and Galavisión. In countries in Central and Latin America, like Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, the program will be broadcast on TNT.

Who is nominated to the Latin Grammys?

A lot of amazing artists! You can check out our full list here.

Who is performing at the Latin Grammys?





Christian Nodal, Maria Becerra and Feid are all performing at the Latin Grammys

Lastly, there will be many performers over the course of the evening, including Peso Pluma, Maria Becerra, Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, and more. You can check out our full list here.

