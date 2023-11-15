Danna Paola shines in Seville with a jaw-dropping flamenco look

This week, Latin music is shining brighter in Spain, thanks to all the stars gathered to celebrate one of Spanish-language music’s biggest nights. Ahead of the Latin Grammys, Danna Paola began making headlines for her tribute to flamenco culture.

Makeup and hairstyle

Danna Paola’s beauty captured the essence of Spain with silver shadows and nude lips with liner, reflecting the sophistication and glamour of the event. Her hair, tied back and adorned with a snail on her forehead, was a nod to the great classical flamenco singers and a reminder of her versatility and daring when wearing more daring styles at high-end events. However, this is not the first time the singer played with her hair in this way on a red carpet, proving that it is a trademark of her look..

Outfit of the night

For the occasion, she chose a semi-transparent design with a print of large abstract flowers in red and green, which elegantly complemented her makeup. The dress, from the Rat & Boa brand, stood out for its straps and dropped sleeves, evoking traditional flamenco clothing with a modern and cosmopolitan touch.

The accessories, meticulously selected to complement her makeup without taking away from it, ranged from strappy sandals to long earrings and gold bracelets. However, her bag, shaped like a red rose, stole all eyes. The piece is a unique collaboration between Palomo Spain and Bimba y Lola, as was presented at the most recent New York Fashion Week.

Hostess of the night

In addition to her stunning beauty look and presence on the red carpet, Danna Paola will share the stage as host with Sebastián Yatra, bringing her charisma and talent to an unforgettable night. The Latin Grammy 2023 in Seville is a platform to celebrate music and showcase the art of fashion and beauty at its finest.