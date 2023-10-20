The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards announces hosts: Roselyn Sánchez, Paz Vega, Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra

The Latin Recording Academy announced the hosts of the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez, Spanish actress Paz Vega, Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola, and Colombian superstar Sebastián Yatra are this year’s official hosts.

Sánchez returns for the sixth time after hosting the 16th, 17th, 18th, 20th and 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The Latin Grammys performers were announced earlier this week, tapping Maria Becerra, Bizarrap and Feid, along with singer-songwriters Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro and Alejandro Sanz.

Laura Pausini will be recognized as the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. Pausini’s exceptional career as a multilingual and multifaceted artist, as well as her unwavering commitment to social justice, causes such as the fight for equality for women and LGBTQ+ people, and the eradication of hunger worldwide, has earned her this prestigious honor.

The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast from the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión in the U.S., and at 10:30 p.m. CET on Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) in Spain.