Maria Becerra is the first Argentine woman scheduled to perform at the River Plate Stadium

Maria Becerra, affectionately known as “La Nena de Argentina,” achieved a historic milestone as she became the first Argentine woman to perform at the River Plate Stadium. To top it off, she astounded the world by selling out her show in a jaw-dropping 90 minutes, setting a record for rapid ticket sales.

This remarkable feat has not only solidified Maria Becerra’s status as the #1 artist in the international popular and urban music scene but also marks a triumphant moment for Argentina’s rich music legacy.

La Nena de Argentina, born Maria de los Ángeles Becerra, is a global phenomenon whose stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. At just 23 years old, she has shattered barriers and broken records, pushing the boundaries of what a young artist from Argentina can achieve. With over 500 tickets being sold per minute, it is clear that Maria has captured the hearts of her fans in a way that few artists can.

On March 23, 2024, Maria Becerra will grace the River Plate Stadium’s legendary stage. This venue has hosted iconic acts like The Rolling Stones, Guns N‘ Roses, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Michael Jackson, Madonna, and many more.

Maria’s journey to stardom is a remarkable story of talent, dedication, and perseverance. She began her career by creating YouTube videos and quickly garnered a devoted following. Her two albums, which have amassed over 500 million streams, have made her a household name in Argentina and worldwide. With over 30 million followers on social media and over 25 million listeners on Spotify, she has solidified her place in the international music scene.

Her incredible musical talent, humility, and authentic connection with her fans set Maria Becerra apart. She has consistently expressed her gratitude for the support of her fans and the opportunities she’s been given. Her fans, in turn, have rewarded her with unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm, as evidenced by the lightning-fast sell-out of her River Plate show.

Upon learning of the sold-out status of her concert, Maria couldn’t contain her excitement: “I can’t believe it! My beautiful audience waiting in front of their computers for hours to get their tickets. What I’m experiencing is a dream, and you are making it come true. We are going to live a show that, I promise you, will remain in your memory forever.”

Maria Becerra’s success story not only reflects her talent but also the potential of the Argentine music scene to produce world-class artists. As March 23, 2024, approaches, the anticipation for Maria’s concert is palpable. Argentina and the world will come together to celebrate her remarkable achievement and enjoy an unforgettable night. La Nena de Argentina is not just a rising star; she’s a trailblazer, a symbol of what can be achieved, and inspiring aspiring artists worldwide.