New Music Friday: NSYNC, Becky G, Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, and more

Happy Friday! It’s officially fall, and it’s almost October. 2023 has blessed us with incredible new music, and this week was no different. Check out our round-up of fresh tunes that were dropped this week from a variety of genres.

1. Becky G, Ivan Cornejo - 2NDO CHANCE

Becky G has officially released her long awaited Regional Mexican / Música Mexicana album, ‘Esquinas,’ and it’s wonderful. The album has incredible collaborations like Peso Pluma, which she already released. One of the new tracks is with regional Mexican music singer-songwriter from Riverside, Caifornia, Ivan Cornejo. It comes with a beautiful music video showing each of the artists who collaborated on the album and an altar that pays homage to the late Vicente Fernandez and Jenni Rivera among others.

2. Bad Bunny - UN PREVIEW

El Conejo Malo may be making headlines with Kendall Jenner, but he’s still busy in the studio making bangers. This week Bad Bunny released “Un Preview” which gained 10 million views in 3 days. It’s currently trending #1 on music on Youtube. The music video stars the Puerto Rican singer, some horses, a model and dancers.

3. RaiNao - f*ck$

Puerto Rican artist RaiNao brings a fresh air to the classic trap sound with “f*ck$.” The song embraces the rhythm but departs from the usual narrative. Her lyric sing about a utopia where money ceases to be so important, and feelings and life experiences reign.

4. Enrique Iglesias, Maria Becerra - ASI ES LA VIDA

The one and only Enrique Iglesias makes his return to the music scene with his new single “Así Es La Vida,” in collaboration with Maria Becerra. With “La Nena de Argentina,” Iglesias reinvents bachata, celebrating its essence, with contemporary influences. “Bachata is a rhythm that captured my heart from the moment I heard it,” said the singer-songwriter in a press release. “I am delighted to return to this powerful genre, accompanied by the great talent of Maria, who is one of a kind.”

5. Feid - Luces de Tecno

Last night Feid celebrated the release of his new album, Mor No Le Temas A La Oscuridad, with an exclusive performance on Season Two of Amazon Music Live. The album shows off his range in music like “Luces de Tecno.”

6. NSYNC - Better Place

NSYNC comes together for the upcoming Trolls Band Together movie, only in theaters November 17, recording their first song together in 20 years, “Better Place.” Fans have been eagerily waiting for the song to drop, and are loving it. But people are still hopeful they have a world tour up their sleeve.

7. Zabdiel- Pelicula

ZABDIEL has been refining his art since his CNCO days, now incorporating that sound into his solo music. His second release, “PELICULA,” explores themes of heartbreak and emotional instability, experimenting with 80s synth-pop” alongside Mar Lucas and Seven Kayne.

8. ﻿Steve Aoki & Danna Paola - Paranoia

Steve Aoki teams up with Mexican superstar Danna Paola for his latest single, “Paranoia.” The music video transports viewers back to the electronic music scene of the 90s, featuring Aoki and Paola performing in English and Spanish.

9. Oliver Tree - With You

Oliver Tree releases another one his unique and visually captivating music video for his latest single, “With You.” The sweet lyrics are all about wanting to experience life with someone.

10. Sum 41

Sum 41 takes us back to the old school pop punk rock sound with their latest single, “Landmines.” In May, SUM 41 announced plans to split up following the completion of a worldwide tour in support of its upcoming album, “Heaven :x: Hell.”